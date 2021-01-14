Eight-hour closure of A90 in Mearns was caused by van fire

A van fire sparked a major emergency response and an eight-hour closure of the busiest roads through the Mearns.

The vehicle went up in flames on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road near Laurencekirk just after 6pm on Wednesday.

The route was closed southbound until about about 3am on Thursday as a result of the blaze.

Police and three fire and rescue appliances – from Laurencekirk, Inverbervie and Montrose – were called to the scene.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “We did have a call in for three appliances to attend. We used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and small tools.

“It was left in the hands of Police Scotland. We left at 8.45pm.”

Nobody was injured in the van blaze.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 6.45pm following the report of a van on fire on the A90 near Laurencekirk.

“Emergency services attended and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire safely and there were no injuries.

“Officers assisted with traffic management and the road was closed for around eight hours.”

❗UPDATE⌚19.55#A90 S/B ⛔CLOSED⛔#A90 remains CLOSED S/B at Laurencekirk following a vehicle fire Emergency services are on scene N/B remains open#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/3IW7NhSfB4 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 13, 2021

Elsewhere, roads chaos hit parts of Scotland following major snowfall on Thursday morning.