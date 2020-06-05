Eight friends cycle the distance of Aberdeen to Prague to raise funds for two Scottish charities

Eight friends from across Aberdeen will be collectively cycling the distance from Aberdeen to Prague this month to raise funds for two local charities.

The challenge, which they have named Pushers to Prague, will involve the group cycling 2141km – the distance from Union Street in Aberdeen to the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic.

They are fundraising for domestic abuse charity Abused Men In Scotland (AMIS) and the Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT), who have been delivering essential food parcels to communities across the north-east.

They have already reached 91% of their £750 target since Monday and will continue to fundraise throughout the month of June.

Murray Collie, a student at the University of Stirling, is one of the eight fundraisers. He said: “Whilst staying home has been advised throughout lockdown, we are aware that home isn’t always a safe place and that many people will be finding these times challenging domestically.

“Lockdown has given us a bit more free time and we wanted to use that time productively. As a group, we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity and support that people in the north-east have shown us”.

Aiden Pacey, trustee of AMIS, added: “We are advising people that are in lockdown and experiencing domestic abuse to use their daily outdoors exercise as a time to reach out for support.

“For many, it is the only time of day they will be able to leave an abusive home. The Pushers to Prague’s fundraising will help to make a lasting difference to men in Aberdeen and beyond.”

AMIS’ helpline remains open, and they are encouraging people in abusive relationships to reach out to support services during lockdown.

Donations can be made on the VirginMoneyGiving page until the end of June.