Eight fixed penalty notices handed out by police in north-east Covid-19 enforcement efforts

A total of eight fixed penalty notices have been handed out across the north-east in the last week as part of enforcement efforts around Covid-19 rules.

Data released by Police Scotland has shown that between February 11 and February 17, there was eight fixed penalty notices (FPN) handed out.

Five of these were in Aberdeenshire North, one was in Aberdeenshire South and two were in Moray.

In addition, a further 26 instances were recorded where police officers had to tell members of the public about the Covid-19 rules, asking them to disperse.

Since the end of March, there have been 32 people arrested in the north-east, and 289 FPNs given out.

A further 2,878 people dispersed when informed by officers, 1,121 dispersed but only when instructed, and another 57 had to be dispersed using reasonable force.

The data is issued by Police Scotland on a weekly basis.

Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “We fully recognise the impact these further restrictions will have on people’s lives. However, it is clear that significant sacrifices are vital to help suppress the spread of coronavirus.

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has now changed. Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“We will have increased patrols in our communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing. Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.

“The vast majority of people have stepped up to take responsibility and our determination and collective effort to tackle this virus must now continue in the difficult times ahead.”