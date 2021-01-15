Eight fixed penalty notices and one arrest already recorded in north-east this year

New figures have revealed the number of fixed penalty notices handed out by officers in the north-east.

So far this year, eight fixed penalty notices (FPN) have been handed out across Police Scotland’s A Division, which covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

This brings the total since last March to 230 for the north-east.

Of the eight FPNs handed out this year, five were given to people in the Aberdeen North area on Wednesday alone.

It follows after police began stepping up patrols to “encourage people to do the right thing” and follow lockdown rules.

Officers were carrying out checks in Westhill earlier this week, after reports people from inside the city boundaries were travelling to supermarkets in the town.

Rumours fines were being given out were widely circulating, however Police Scotland has said this was not the case.

Inspector Gareth Hannan of Inverurie Police Station said: “We are aware of comments on social media suggesting that police road blocks and check points were in operation in the Westhill and Kingswells areas. The Chief Constable has made it clear that officers will not be establishing check points or road blocks simply to enforce travel restrictions and we can confirm this continues to be the case.

“Motorists stopped in the Westhill and Kingswells areas were as a result of routine policing activity and no fines have been issued.”

This year one person in the south of Aberdeen has also been arrested for breaching Covid guidelines, with nine others warned.

More than 80 people have also been spoken to by officers in line with the regulations.

Since records began in March 2020, 26 arrests have been made under the legislation and more than 2,700 instances of officers speaking to members of the public have been recorded.

Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “We fully recognise the impact these further restrictions will have on people’s lives. However, it is clear that significant sacrifices are vital to help suppress the spread of coronavirus.

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has not changed. Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“We will have increased patrols in our communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing. Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.

“The vast majority of people have stepped up to take responsibility and our determination and collective effort to tackle this virus must now continue in the difficult times ahead.”