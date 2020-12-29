Eight deaths recorded in north-east in past four days as Covid cases up 164 in past 24 hours

Eight north-east residents have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past four days, the latest figures have revealed.

The deaths backdate to Christmas day and come as Covid cases in the north-east have risen by 164 in the past 24 hours.

Of the deaths recorded, seven of the residents hailed from the Aberdeen City area with one death recorded in Aberdeenshire.

In total, across Scotland cases have risen by 1,895 in the past 24 hours representing 14.4% of those tested.

The total number of cases in Scotland now stands at 122,786.

Seven deaths have been recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 rising to 4,467.

A total of 1,092 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 65 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,358,366 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,235,580 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 164 new cases in Grampian since yesterday.

The north-east’s total is now 7,426.