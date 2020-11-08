Eight Covid-19 cases linked to north-east fish factory

A small number of Covid-19 cases have been linked to a north-east fish factory.
David Leiper of Seafood Ecosse said the factory is “still open as normal” and said the company “has done all the necessary precautions.”
He said: “It’s a small number of cases that’s been contained and we’re working with the health protection team.”
A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We’re aware of eight cases at Seafood Ecosse.
“All cases are in self-isolation for a minimum of 10 days and Test & Protect has identified any close contacts who are required to isolate for 14 days.
“NHS Grampian is working closely with Aberdeenshire Environmental Health Department and the Health and Safety Executive.”
