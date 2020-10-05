Eight charged in five-day crackdown on domestic abuse in Aberdeen

Police have charged eight people during a five-day crackdown on serious domestic abuse in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen.

The force’s domestic abuse task force worked alongside local officers on the five-day operation.

It was also conducted in partnership with charity Grampian Women’s Aid.

One woman and seven men were charged. Reports will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Lisa Kerr said: “Nobody should live in fear of physical or emotional abuse in their own home.

“We work closely with a range of partners to ensure victims are treated sensitively, while also ensuring we maximise every opportunity to bring offenders to justice.

“We know that reporting domestic abuse is a big step for anyone to take but I want to assure people that our officers are here to help anyone who is in need of their aid every single day of the year.

“We work closely with partner agencies in the north-east to support victims and we want to continue to encourage victims of domestic abuse to come forward and not suffer in silence.

“If you, or anyone who know, are being abused or may be risk of abuse then please call 101 or 999 in an emergency at any time.”

Sandra Copland, a team leader at Grampian Women’s Aid, said they were pleased to support “proactive steps” by the police to tackle domestic abuse.

She added: “The key message is for women experiencing abuse is that they do not have to wait to seek help. Grampian Women’s Aid can assist women to help keep safe, even if they don’t want to report to the police.”