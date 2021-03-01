An Aberdeen shop has stopped selling eggs to children following a spate of antisocial behaviour in the community.

Police Scotland has dealt with a number of incidents of youths throwing snowballs and eggs, as well as other antisocial behaviour, in the west of Aberdeen in recent weeks.

The increase in incidents has become such a problem that the local shop, located on Seafield Road, will now no longer sell eggs to those under the age of 16.

The decision was revealed in a Police Scotland report to Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council.

A report to the community council reads: “During the past month we have seen a few calls relating to youths throwing snowballs, eggs, ringing doorbells, peering in people’s windows and running away. This has happened to properties in the Craigiebuckler Avenue, Springfield Place and Countesswells Avenue areas.

“Several youths have been identified and spoken to in front of parents in relation to this. The local shop on Springfield Road also agreed not to sell eggs to under 16’s.

“Officers will continue to carry out patrols in the areas in response to the reports of anti-social behaviour, dealing proportionately with those responsible.”

Local ward councillor Martin Greig said: “It’s good that the local shop is cooperating to make our community safer. Their refusal to sell is responsible and welcome.

“This is a business that is showing an attitude that cares about the wellbeing of residents.”