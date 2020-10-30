Efforts to save Bon Accord Baths given more time as vandals cause more damage to historic pool

The team behind efforts to save historic Aberdeen baths have been granted more time.

The Save Bon Accord Baths team are working to “secure, improve and save” the beloved art deco building on Justice Mill Lane.

However, vandals have caused yet more damage to the baths, which has been closed since 2008.

As a result, money that should be spent on improving and restoring the building is instead being spent on repair works.

In a post on social media, the team behind the project said: “We’re delighted to have agreed on an extended license to occupy with Aberdeen City Council so that we can continue our efforts to secure, improve and save your baths, especially as we are heading into the winter months.

“Sadly, recent intruders have caused yet more damage to this amazing building – this is really disheartening for us to see, and addressing it diverts money which we’d rather spend on making the Baths watertight again.”

The dedicated campaigners behind the project are hopeful of restoring the baths to their former glory.

Speaking last month to mark the 80th anniversary of Bon Accord Baths, Craig Adams said he hopes future generations will be able to have the same treasured memories he has.

A social media campaign started six years ago resulted in the council giving Bon Accord Heritage the chance to rescue the building.

Plans for the site include community spaces for lease and a restaurant.

A fundraising campaign which looks to raise £150,000 has been launched, and donations can be made here.