New scheme aims to help north-east firms profit from tourism

A new programme has been designed to help tourism businesses in the north-east.

Developed by private sector economic development body Opportunity North East (ONE) and Scottish Enterprise, the Tourism Business Game Changer programme aims to support owners and managers of tourism businesses grow their firms.

It helps them to capitalise on investment in major infrastructure and evolving consumer trends.

Starting at the end of this month, the programme has been developed with the tourism industry, for businesses.

Elaine Booth, tourism sector project manager at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Tourism is an important growth sector for Scotland, and the north-east is a popular destination for visitors.

“We are proud to partner with ONE and VisitAberdeenshire to help local businesses maximise the opportunities this presents.”