Tuesday, October 10th 2017 Show Links
Home / News / Local

Are you on EE? Here’s why you might be having issues making calls this afternoon

by Stephen Eighteen
10/10/2017, 1:10 pm Updated: 10/10/2017, 2:39 pm
EE are experiencing issue across their network.
EE are experiencing issue across their network.
Send us a story

EE has admitted it is “looking into” problems with its network, with people across Aberdeen unable to make phone calls.

EE calls to landlines and other mobile networks are currently not working in the UK.

The UK network’s official Twitter account has told its users: “Some customers are reporting problems when trying to make calls.

“We’re looking into this & apologise for any inconvenience.”

Virgin Media customers have also been impacted by the outage as their service is “piggybacking onto the EE network”.

More than 1,900 customers are complaining about network problems each minute, DownDetector data shows.

Reports of a mobile network outage first started to appear online at 11:15am BST.

For more on this EE story visit EveningTelgraph.co.uk

More from the Evening Express

Tags
Breaking

    Cancel