EE has admitted it is “looking into” problems with its network, with people across Aberdeen unable to make phone calls.

EE calls to landlines and other mobile networks are currently not working in the UK.

The UK network’s official Twitter account has told its users: “Some customers are reporting problems when trying to make calls.

“We’re looking into this & apologise for any inconvenience.”

Virgin Media customers have also been impacted by the outage as their service is “piggybacking onto the EE network”.

Sorry about the issues, we are aware of the fault and doing all we can to get it fixed. ^ kb — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) October 10, 2017

More than 1,900 customers are complaining about network problems each minute, DownDetector data shows.

Reports of a mobile network outage first started to appear online at 11:15am BST.