EE to upgrade communications equipment near Aberdeen football pitch

A leading telecommunications firm has submitted plans to install improved equipment near an Aberdeen football ground.

EE wants to upgrade the apparatus at an existing installation at the stadium close to Spain Park, home of Banks o’ Dee FC.

Under the plans, a total of three antennas at the Abbotswell Road site in West Tullos would be renewed, along with the necessary infrastructure.

A letter accompanying the application states the company’s plan to give 28 days’ notice of its intention to install the equipment.

In documents lodged alongside the planning application, which has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council, the firm said: “As part of EE Limited’s ongoing commitment of keeping local planning authorities informed of electronic communications development in their area we can now provide details of our intention to install telecommunications apparatus at the above location.”