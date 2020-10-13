EE switches on 5G network in Aberdeen

Mobile network EE has switched on its 5G services in Aberdeen today.

Aberdeen is now one of more than 100 towns and cities across the UK the network has rolled out the latest mobile technology to.

According to EE, its 5G network will provide faster and more reliable connections for customers in the city.

The number 12 is on everyone’s lips today. Perhaps because we’ve switched on 5G in 12 news cities and towns, including… Posted by EE on Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Customers on O2 and Three are already able to use 5G services in Aberdeen.

Speeds on offer can be in excess of those most people will enjoy at home or on their mobiles with 5G networks capable of speeds of more than 400Mbps at the moment. In the future, this is expected to hit 1Gbps

The average home broadband speed in Aberdeen according to Which? was 13.5Mbps, with 4G phones hitting an average of around 35Mbps.

However, despite the roll-out of the new technology in Aberdeen, customers will need to have one of the latest phones to benefit.

Google, Apple and Samsung’s latest devices all come with 5G.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s Consumer business, said: “Delivering the best mobile experience for our customers has never been more important.

“Our 5G rollout continues apace, with our engineers building and upgrading new sites every day to bring the latest mobile technology to even more people in the places they need it.

“We have 5G coverage in more places than anyone in the UK, and we remain focused on connecting many more areas this year and beyond.”