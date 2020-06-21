EE Bingo winner to splash out on fancy meal at home

The latest winner of the Evening Express Bingo says she’ll spend her winnings on a “nice meal at home”, in place of a fancy restaurant.

Shelley Farquharson, 46, of Woodside, won £250 in the weekly competition.

She said: “I do the bingo every day, like probably most of Aberdeen, and I had two numbers left on Friday, and the two numbers were in the paper and I thought, oh my God, I’ve won!”

Shelley, a buyer for Wood Group, added she would use the money to give her husband John, 49, a treat: “I’ll make the dinner myself from scratch – probably a nice steak dinner for him, and I might have a cheeky bottle of vino.”