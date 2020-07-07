Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards: Nominate your unsung hero

The Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards are returning for 2020 with the aim of finding those big-hearted people and businesses that have helped the most during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it’s acts of courage or kindness, Evening Express, in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106 FM, wants to spotlight and reward those that are making a difference during these unprecedented times in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “Since lockdown was enforced, we have heard so many inspiring, uplifting tales of individuals, groups, businesses, key workers and more.

“Communities have gone above and beyond to help and support each other throughout the pandemic. Therefore, now felt like the perfect time to launch the Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards 2020.

“We want to highlight, celebrate and recognise acts of selflessness and those doing their best to help others. The awards are a way for us to do so, and as a member of this year’s judging panel I look forward to hearing of even more kind-hearted, outstanding citizens of the north-east.”

A total of eight awards will be up for grabs at this year’s virtual ceremony, which will take place on Thursday September 24, and entries are now open.

This year’s categories will be: Community Champion, Entertainment Champion, Business Champion, Young Person’s Champion, Sports Champion, Charity Champion, Keyworker Award (Individual) and Keyworker Award (Team).

Jim Milne CBE, chairman and managing director of the award’s title sponsor Balmoral Group, the awards would celebrate the achievements of those doing “fantastic and often unrecognised” work in our community.

He said: “As a local business Balmoral Group is delighted to be part of the new and exciting Aberdeen’s Champion Awards.

“There are extraordinary feats of generosity, bravery and human kindness taking place on a day to day basis that restore a faith in humanity. We thank all those that have given of their time and resources – these awards are for you.”

While Balmoral Group is sponsoring the Young Person’s Champion category, Scott James & Associates is backing the Community Champion award.

Scott James, director of Scott James & Associates, said: “In these trying and testing times, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s great to be reminded that it’s not all doom and gloom out there.

“There are fantastic individuals, charities, businesses and community groups doing their bit, pulling together, and going that extra mile for the people in their communities.

“I decided to sponsor the Community Champion category as I’m passionate about helping my local community and try to give back to the community wherever possible.”

Tracy Clark, director at ITC Hydraulics Ltd and ITC Manufacturing Ltd, said she was pleased to announce ITC would sponsor the Key Worker Team category at this year’s awards.

She said: “Although challenging times have emerged due to Covid-19, there are many selfless teams that should be recognised for going above and beyond in the current climate.

“We would like to wish all entrants the best of luck.”

Mark Shaw, owner and director at Mark Shaw Funeral Services, also pledged his support. The firm is sponsoring the Key Worker (Individual) category.

He said: “Key workers have been spoken of a great deal recently and with very good reason.

“They provide a wide range of essential services which we perhaps don’t always fully appreciate until we see how important they are.

“As funeral directors, we are also classed as key workers so it seemed particularly relevant to support recognition for other key workers.”

Wealth management company Mattioli Woods will sponsor the Business Champion category, recognising north-east firms that have gone above and beyond to help vulnerable people or communities.

Wendy Atkinson, business development manager at Mattioli Woods, said: “Over the last few months we have seen businesses adapt to closing offices, remote working, travel restrictions and furloughed staff.

“I’ve worked in and around the north-east for a number of years and have been humbled to see firms grasping the current situation with positivity and determination to continue to deliver an outstanding service to their clients.

“Now is the perfect time to celebrate those businesses and quite simply say thank you.”

Categories

Community Champion – Sponsored by Scott James & Associates

Through a lifetime of thoughtfulness or by an act of courage or kindness, this individual or group exemplifies the essence of community spirit. From a neighbour to a whole street, the winner of the Community Award will be selfless in their actions and care for others around them. The winner will be someone who has gone out of their way to make a difference and help those who live within their Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire community.

Entertainment Champion

In difficult times this individual or group have embraced their creative sides and provided a form of lighthearted entertainment to lift the spirits of others. This award will be presented to anyone who has done anything from dancing in the street to hosting virtual events such as pub quizzes or musical shows.

Business Champion – Sponsored by Mattioli Woods

Despite it being a testing time for businesses especially, this north-east firm will be one which has gone above and beyond to help vulnerable people or communities. Undeterred by the current climate, the winning business has put itself out there to maintain contact with its customers – new and regular – and continue to tirelessly serve them or provide a service.

Young Person’s Champion – Sponsored by Balmoral Group

This award is open to individuals under the age of 20 who have shown wisdom beyond their years, selflessly taking it upon themselves to spread positivity and help others within their community. Undeterred by their young years, they have bravely tried to make a difference in a troubling time.

Sports Champion

Recognising that both mental and physical health is important, especially when times are tough, the winner of this category could be an individual or well-known business. Despite people being confined to their homes, the winning candidate will have continued to provide a service from virtual fitness classes to online exercise guides. The judges also want to hear from sporting firms or individuals who may have launched their own campaigns or started a new initiative, keeping the north-east engaged with its activities.

Charity Champion

This category will honour those incredible and selfless individuals who have dedicated themselves to helping north-east charities. The judges are looking for those who have worked well as a team to raise funds or someone who has taken on a lone challenge – the award will not be based on total funds raised but on the creativity and effort that has gone into the fundraising campaign.

Keyworker Award (Individual) – sponsored by Mark Shaw Funeral Services

The judges will present this award to an individual key worker who has tirelessly worked to help others, going beyond what is expected of them within their role. The key worker could be a passionate teacher who has used innovative ideas to deliver youngsters an education, a caring health worker who always puts others before themselves and always maintains a positive outlook, or a hard-working police officer on the beat who is determined to keep our communities safe. An extraordinary person, the winner of this award will inspire others.

Keyworker Award (Team) – sponsored by ITC Hydraulics Ltd and ITC Manufacturing Ltd

Being able to work together in times of need is essential. This group of key workers know all too well that working together side-by-side, day-to-day is key to achieving the best results. From a ward of passionate nurses to a team of dedicated doctors, considerate care home colleagues, to a police duo who work hard to keep us safe – the judges want to hear from the ultimate north-east dream teams.

Go to www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeenschampionawards/ for more information and to enter the awards. Entries close on Monday August 3.

Do you want to be involved? Contact Lesley Taylor on Lesley.Taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and Carole.Bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorship opportunities