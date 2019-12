Free educational workshops are set to take place in Aberdeen this winter.

The classes, which run from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday, are dedicated to helping children learn after term time.

Mapped to the national curriculum, Explore Learning’s winter workshops cover a variety of topics including phonics, time-telling, creative writing and word problems.

It is open to children aged 4-14, and will take place at 45-47 Garthdee Road, Aberdeen.

To book a workshop go to bit.ly/2rrWOFm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter