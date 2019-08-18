Educational walk along the banks of Aberdeen river

An energy walk is to take place in Aberdeen later this month.

Members of the Donside community, researchers from James Hutton Institute and artist Hannah Imlach will host the event which will see participants travelling along the River Don from the community hydro scheme to the sea.

A series of lightweight, wind-activated sculptures will be on show, created during a residency at Aberdeen Community Energy, which operates the Donside Hydro site.

The ecology of the river will be discussed during the walk.

Those interested in taking part are asked to meet at the Donside Hydro at 2.30pm on August 31.

Return transport will be provided at 4pm.