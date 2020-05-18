Education hubs bringing wave of positivity to Aberdeen pupils during coronavirus lockdown

Education hubs for the children of Aberdeen key workers have been a hit for staff and pupils.

The hubs, set up to allow key staff to return to work, have proven successful with a roster of teaching staff including head teachers, specialists and early years practitioners.

The city’s Airyhall hub serves 40 families with a team of 60 staff that work hard to provide pupils with an enjoyable learning programme.

The digital learning set for pupils is bolstered by the team who provide a range of onsite activities including child-led art projects, story-writing and even social distancing problem solving.

Sport Aberdeen staff are also on hand to provide lessons for the pre-school infant children with gym sessions and outdoor hide and seek to keep the youngsters fit and healthy.

One three-year-old however has said she prefers a calmer life, as she likes to colour in, cut paper and stick things.

The council’s education service is operating six education and childcare hubs to help support key workers and their children during the pandemic and a further three hubs for children and young people.

Tillydrone Community Campus has two teams set up for pupils with The A Team and Team Don helping children from P1 to S1.

The positive effect of these hubs has been seen across Aberdeen as the relaxed atmosphere of the lessons has allowed the kids to participate in activities from supported learning to games, arts and crafts, sports, reading, music and baking.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “My warmest thanks and congratulations go out to everyone, staff, pupils, families and partner organisations at all our current education hubs for such a wonderful job in such challenging circumstances.

“To see happy, laughing children and staff enjoying educational activities creates so much positivity for all of us at a time when good news is not always so easy to find. It’s a real testament to the enthusiasm and hard work of everyone involved that, within only a matter of weeks and under the restrictions of social distancing, the pupils feel so at home and are able to enjoy a sense of normality at our hubs.”