Education chiefs praise north-east pupils as exam results released

Education chiefs have said there has been a “noticeable improvement” in pupils securing five or more awards at National 5 level.

Youngsters across Scotland are waiting for the arrival of their results coming through by text, letter and email for National, Higher, Advanced Higher and Scottish Baccalaureate qualifications.

In Aberdeen, the council said there had been a “noticeable improvement in S4 pupils attaining five or more awards (A-C) at National 5”.

Performance levels in S4 English at National 5 have not changed since last year and pass rates stayed at 87.31%.

Attainment for S4 National 5 maths increased from 70.57% in 2018 to 73.16% this year. There was also a “significant improvement” in pupils securing Advanced Higher grades.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “There is evidence of young people being presented for a wider range of qualifications this year, with more flexible routes such as engagement with the Foundation Apprenticeships, which has increased. There has been a significant improvement in pupils attaining grades A-C in Advanced Highers.

“Attainment in S4 English National 5 remains statistically unchanged at 87.31% (A-C). The figure for S4 National 5 Mathematics increased to 73.16% from 70.57% in 2018.”

Education convener John Wheeler said: “I am pleased to see performance sustained across SQA measures, including S4 Maths National 5 and Advanced Higher.

“I appreciate that this is only part of the picture across the city and look forward to reviewing our insight data, which shows a fuller view of attainment and achievement for our pupils, upon publication in September.”

Meanwhile, pupils at St Margaret’s School for Girls were celebrating exam success.

Pupils in S4 had a 95% pass rate (A-C) at National 5, with 85% of grades at A or B level. The school attained a 97% pass rate (A-C) at Higher level for S5 pupils, with 89% of grades at A or B level.

Meanwhile, they saw a 99% pass rate at Advanced Higher level, with 93% of grades awarded at A or B.

In Aberdeenshire 6,000 senior pupils are finding out their results today with attainment improved for those in S4, S5 and S6.

A total of 88 youngsters in Aberdeenshire achieved five straight A passes at Higher level and 100 pupils achieved between three and six Advanced Highers.

The local authority has seen an increase in S5 pupils receiving three or more SCQF level six awards this year from 40.3% to 44.2%.

Education and children’s service committee chairwoman Councillor Gillian Owen said: “Not only is it pleasing to see the overall increase in attainment at these levels, this year’s data is also highlighting how the flexible curriculum is allowing pupils to choose the path that best serves their future ambitions.”

More than 2,000 pupils in Moray were receiving their exam results today with the pass rate for S4 students at National 5 for English its highest ever at 91%.

The local authority said 20 pupils received five straight A grades in their Highers.