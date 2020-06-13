Education bosses: Aberdeen nurseries will not be offering extra hours

Education bosses have issued a letter to parents to let them know nurseries will not be able to go ahead with an increase in funded childcare hours.

The Scottish Government’s target to offer 1,140 funded hours of early learning and childcare was originally meant to be in place by August.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic a new date for the council and other local authorities to meet the goal has not been set.

Ministers are due to give an update on this target on Monday.

The letter sent out to parents and guardians across the Granite City said the delay caused by the coronavirus crisis meant they were unable to offer additional care hours.

It said the introduction of social distancing measures in nurseries and other similar childcare settings were also a factor in the hold up.

Council chiefs said they anticipate that nurseries in Aberdeen will reopen on August 11, the same day schools are due to welcome pupils back.

The letter said they are also several considerations that need to be accounted for ahead of nurseries opening again.

Those include safe working practices, implementation of social distancing measures, hygiene protocols, availability of staff and staggered drop off and pick up times.

The letter issued to parents across the city said the council were still hoping to offer 600 funded hours of early learning and childcare.

It said: “To deliver our aspiration of up to 600 hours in these changed circumstances, we first need to know if you wish to proceed with your current application or if you need to change this because of the changes in the provision.

“We are aware that some parents or carers may have made their application based on the model originally being offered by the nursery.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman the pandemic meant the local authority needed to “think differently” in its offer for early years education.

He said: “Aberdeen City Council is committed to delivering the current commitment of 600 hours of early learning and childcare (ELC) however it is anticipated there will be physical distancing arrangements in place when nurseries return in August 2020, in line with current national guidance. This will mean we have to think differently about how we deliver ELC, such as making greater and extended use of our outdoor environments.

“The Scottish Government is due to publish new guidance for nurseries on June 15, and this advice will inform our planning and model.

“We are committed to providing as full an offer as possible of high-quality ELC to families, but this may be affected in the short term by government advice on the safe operation of nurseries.”

