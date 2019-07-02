Education boss promises improvements at Aberdeen school after ‘damning report’

An education chief today vowed he will work to improve an Aberdeen school after staff were ordered to make improvements following a damning inspection.

Education Scotland inspectors graded the nursery and primary facilities at Orchard Brae as weak or unsatisfactory in 11 out of 12 categories.

The £18.5 million Orchard Brae School, on Howes Road, was the first of its kind in Scotland when it opened in 2017.

It caters for Aberdeen children with additional support needs (ASN) and has a swimming pool, soft play and sensory rooms.

The inspection was the first carried out at the school which has more than 130 pupils.

Letters were sent to parents today listing the improvements inspectors have demanded.

Several recommendations have been made to the management team at Orchard Brae, with completion deadlines.

The team has been told to ensure staff have the skills and knowledge to protect children from harm and enough of them have a paediatric first aid certificate.

They must also work to ensure the environment is relaxing and “free from intrusive noise” and that children have enough physical space for their needs.

The report further highlights that children should be given healthy snacks at school and that blind cords are “safely secured”.

Education Scotland’s evaluations for Orchard Brae School.

The six-point scale grades the level of provision in schools as excellent, very good, good, satisfactory, weak or unsatisfactory.

The quality indicators for the primary school are:

Leadership of change: weak

Learning, teaching and assessment: unsatisfactory

Raising attainment and achievement: weak

Ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion: weak.

The quality indicators for the nursery are:

Leadership of change: weak

Learning, teaching and assessment: weak

Securing children’s progress: satisfactory.

Ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion: weak

Quality of care and support: weak

Quality of environment: weak

Quality of staffing: weak

Quality of management and leadership: weak

Orchard Brae has been issued with five requirements and five recommendations. Council education chiefs say they have implemented all of the requirements of the Education Scotland report.

Inspectors are due to visit the school again in three months.

Aberdeen City Council stressed it was working to address issues highlighted in the report and wanted to provide “reassurance” that action to improve the situation was being taken.

Education operational delivery committee convener, John Wheeler, said: “The findings outlined in the Orchard Brae School Inspection report are disappointing and it is clear we have work to do to fulfil the ambitions for the school and its pupils.

“Our priority is to ensure every young person in the city has the opportunity to thrive and we are committed to moving forward in a positive and proactive manner.

“The council, in partnership with the school’s senior leadership team, had identified areas for improvement prior to the inspection and the report underlines those key points as well as highlighting additional areas for development.

“There have been challenges in the creation of a new and unique facility, particularly in relation to staff recruitment, but the expectation should always be for the highest standards to be set and maintained in the city’s schools.

“We recognise improvements are required at Orchard Brae and an action plan has been developed.

“This has already been implemented for both the nursery and school, with the senior leadership team working closely with council colleagues to ensure progress.”

Inspectors visited the school in May for a routine inspection, talking to parents, carers, children and staff.

It was graded on a standard six point scale of excellent, very good, good, satisfactory, weak and unsatisfactory.

The nursery was graded as being satisfactory in “securing children’s progress”.

It was noted in the report that Education Scotland inspectors believed the school needed “additional support and more time to make necessary improvements”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An inspection team will return to check the required changes have been acted upon.

The report highlighted several strengths at the school, including the fact parents felt welcomed by staff and were proactive in supporting the school’s work through workshops and events.

Children had also responded positively to the learning environment.

Mr Wheeler added: “We will continue to provide support as well as monitoring the outcomes of the steps being taken.

“We will be engaging with parents and carers in relation to the report’s findings and it is important the school community is part of the process and is reassured by the approach that is being taken.

“It should be stressed that inspectors have commented on several positive strands as part of the report and that provides a base for the improvement work already under way.”

Martin Greig, Liberal Democrat education spokesman, said: “This inspection needs to be looked on as a real opportunity to build on the positives.

“The school is quite recently established. All our efforts have to be on working together for the benefit of the young people.

“The next steps have to ensure we are meeting their individual needs. The welfare of the children has to be one of the council’s top priorities right now.”