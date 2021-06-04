An Edinburgh man who was left dining for one at a north-east restaurant has gone viral after sharing his heartbreak on TikTok.

Craig Moffat made the 120 mile journey from Edinburgh to Aberdeen by train to meet his date in an upmarket restaurant.

However, the 21-year-old singleton was left dining alone after being stood up.

Taking to the popular social media site on Wednesday, he posted a video of his heart-breaking journey captioning the short clip: “Maybe it’s not time to get back out there just yet…”

His video has now been viewed more than four million times and has received more than 624,000 likes and 17,000 comments.

Mr Moffat took to TikTok to thank his followers for their “kind words.”

He wrote: Thank you everyone. I didn’t expect to get this much of a response. I really appreciate all the kind words.”

Outpouring of support

More than 17,000 people took to the comments in the to days after it was posted to offer some words of comfort, telling him to never give up on finding that “perfect person.”

TV personality Nadia Essex was among those offering support.

She wrote: “I’m sorry this has happened. Please keep the faith. Your perfect person is out there I promise.”

Follower Livlucyx said: “I can’t believe someone can actually do this to someone else. This literally made me cry. Don’t settle for any less of an amazing person than you are.”

Meanwhile, Jaimeflower added: “Don’t let this one experience ruin the rest. Think of all the first dates that will be amazing, lifelong memories. Love to you.”

TikTok sensation

Mr Moffat made the three-hour train ride to the north-east to attend his first date in two years.

Eager to meet his date, the 21-year-old arrived 20 minutes early admiring the views of Marschial College.

After waiting 35 minutes, he was left devastated after she failed to show up.

Determined not to let the trip go to waste, he ordered a main course, dessert and shots before embarking on the 120-mile journey home.