Former Aberdeen depot to become edible garden

A former Aberdeen City Council depot could get a new lease of life as an “edible garden”.

Cultivate Aberdeen has unveiled plans to transform St Fitticks in Torry into a community-led orchard and food-growing area.

The charity is currently in the process of acquiring the site through a community asset transfer with hopes the idea will prove popular.

Proposals for this have been around since 2011 but have now taken a massive step forward thanks to Cultivate.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chairman George Bellamy believes the £30,000 project will become an important place in Torry.

He said: “These plans have previously proved popular with residents and the area has been identified as a growing site by the council.

“These plans will include an educational hub with outdoor chalkboards for schools, an orchard, a herb garden, planters plus lots more. It will be good for mental health and wellbeing and offer a holistic approach to gardening.”

Cultivate hopes to have access to the site to begin the process at the end of the month.