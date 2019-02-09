Eco-buses worth £3.5m set to hit north-east road

A bus company has pledged to put more eco-friendly vehicles on north-east roads.

Stagecoach has announced a £3.5 million investment which will see 15 new electric hybrids take to the road in April to ferry passengers across the region.

The new buses will be rolled out on the 35 service, which links Aberdeen to Banff and Elgin.

As well as being more environmentally friendly, they will also offer low-floor easy access, wifi and USB charging points.

David Liston, managing director of Stagecoach in the North of Scotland, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be introducing even more new buses for the communities in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

“We know that service 35 is a vital service for the communities we connect, and our new fleet will not only reduce the impact of the bus on the environment but they will also allow us to improve our punctuality for customers.”