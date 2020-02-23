Eateries across the north-east pledge to only use sustainable fish

A number of city organisations have signed a pledge to become Scotland’s first sustainable fish city.

Sustainable Fish Cities, an initiative by an alliance of not-for-profit organisations and co-ordinated by Sustain, supports sustainable seafood issues and promotes better food and farming.

The Aberdeen campaign is being co-ordinated by Granite City Good Food.

So far, Robert Gordon University (RGU), Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), DaVinci Ristorante Italiano, Joseph Robertson and The Bay Fish and Chips have all signed up to take part in the scheme.

RGU has a catering charter which includes clear requirements to serve sustainable fish, while DaVinci Ristorante Italiano now only serves fish from local supplier Granite City Fish.

Meanwhile, Joseph Robertson, a seafood processing factory, has pledged to never use any unsustainable fish in their staff restaurant, while The Bay Fish and Chips in Stonehaven possesses a three-star sustainable restaurant association award, and sells Marine Stewardship Council-certified haddock from Scottish waters.

A statement posted by the group on social media said: “People are eating more fish than they used to, and a lot of it is being caught by destructive methods.

“The world is now seriously at risk of losing some species from our seas forever.”

For more information on Sustainable Food Cities, or to get involved as an organisation, email fish@sustainweb.org