Eat Out to Help Out: The north-east restaurants, bars and cafes that have signed up for Government’s 50% off scheme

More than 200 restaurants, cafes and bars across the north-east will be taking part in the Government’s 50% discount scheme.

From hotels in Ballater to bars in Aberdeen, cafes in Elgin and fast food joints in Fraserburgh (yes, we mean Wimpy) there’s bound to be something to suit your taste.

Our map below features more than 200 establishments which have already signed up, with more expected to add their name to the list this week.

We’ve also created searchable lists for Aberdeen and all of the main towns in Aberdeenshire. Just click the arrows on the graphic below to find your town.

Eat Out to Help Out is designed to encourage people back to their favourite venues by offering discounts of up to 50% off when you eat in at one of the registered establishments.

The discount – up to a maximum of £10 per diner – covers food and non-alcoholic drinks.

It will be available at venues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and can be used as often as you like.

Customers will not need a specific voucher to use the scheme, instead the establishment will claim the money back direct from the Government.

You can use your postcode to search a two-mile radius around your home to find your nearest restaurant taking part.

Is your north-east establishment not featured, but should be? Let us know by emailing digital@eveningexpress.co.uk