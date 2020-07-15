EasyJet’s Aberdeen to Luton flights to begin again this week

Domestic flights between Aberdeen and London Luton are to begin again this week.

EasyJet, operators of the service, confirmed it would begin again on Friday, running twice weekly.

Earlier this month a number of routes that had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic started flying again to destinations such as Alicante, Malaga as well as twice daily flights to Heathrow.

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We are in constant dialogue with our airline partners to ensure we support them with their restart plans.

“After a number of really challenging months and with lockdown beginning to show signs of easing, it is reassuring to see a number of routes restarting and frequencies increasing from Aberdeen.”

He added that the airport has increased its focus on maintaining public safety and that of its staff through enhanced safety measures.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager for easyJet, added: “We are really pleased to be resuming flights from Aberdeen and starting to get customers reunited with loved ones, back to work or away on their much-needed summer holidays.”