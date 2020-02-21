Easyjet: Reintroducing Aberdeen to Gatwick flights ‘not financially viable’

Easyjet will not reintroduce flights from Aberdeen to Gatwick.

The budget airline axed the route more than a year ago and has faced calls to reinstate it ever since.

More than 4,900 people signed the petition calling for the reintroduction, however the airline said it would not be financially viable.

A spokesman for easyJet said: “Before taking the decision to cease the route we had worked with Aberdeen airport for several years to try to improve the performance.

“Sadly we did not see the improvement necessary.

“We continue to offer flights from Aberdeen to London Luton and we always work closely with all of our airports to review new opportunities should they become available.

“We are focused on maintaining and developing routes which prove most popular with our passengers.”