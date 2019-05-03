EasyJet ban for Aberdeen mum amid claims she tried to attack cabin crew

An Aberdeen mum has been banned by a budget airline after an incident on a flight to popular holiday destination Tenerife.

The woman was travelling to the island with her husband, sister, brother and two children when “words were exchanged” between her and another passenger, who she said was part of a group who were drunk.

Today, she denied any wrongdoing over the incident, which is being investigated by police.

Airline EasyJet alleges the woman attempted to assault a member of staff and threatened other travellers on a flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife’s South Airport on April 24.

It said the woman was “disruptive”, leading it to cancel her ticket for her return flight.

The mum hit out at the airline as her family – including her autistic son – were forced to travel home to the north-east without her.

An EasyJet spokesman said: “As the passenger was disruptive on her outbound flight to Tenerife, she was advised she would no longer be able to travel with EasyJet, and as such, her return flight was cancelled.

“Cancelling a passenger’s return flight is not a decision we take lightly but as her behaviour was very distressing for the passengers and crew on board, this decision was taken.

“A letter was also sent to her advising her of this.

“We will not tolerate threatening or violent behaviour towards our crew and will do all we can to assist police.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is EasyJet’s highest priority.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The mum insisted she planned to take legal action against the airline.

She said: “On the flight there was a group of ladies who seemed to have a few drinks too many.

“At one point my sister stood up to use the toilet and a lady said something rude to her.

“In the end words were exchanged between myself and the other lady.

“When we landed the police were there to escort me off the plane.

“They told me there was nothing to worry about.

“But on the way home I arrived to check in, only to be told my flight had been cancelled.

“My son has learning difficulties and couldn’t understand why his mum wasn’t getting on the flight.

“I am planning to sue EasyJet for damages.”

The woman added: “How would another mum feel if her son had learning difficulties and was left on a flight without his mum?”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently conducting inquiries into a report of disruptive behaviour on an aircraft and an assault, during which no one was injured, that took place on a flight between Edinburgh and Tenerife on April 24.”