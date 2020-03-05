Eastern Airways to take over Flybe routes from Aberdeen

Eastern Airways has announced it will take over the Aberdeen to Birmingham route following the collapse of Flybe.

The Humberside-based airline confirmed it will take over the service with flights due to commence next week.

The routes previously operated as a Flybe franchise, including Newcastle, Teeside, Humberside, Cardiff and Wick, will now be ran independently by Eastern Airways.

In a statement the airline said it will continue to operate its existing network and will accept any Flybe tickets for travel today, Friday, Sunday or Monday.

Further updates for passengers using those routes will be provided next week.

The airline is also offering £60 walk-up tickets for affected passengers travelling today and tomorrow.

Tony Burgess, managing director of Eastern Airways, said: “We do extend sympathy to all Flybe staff and their families following the sad news that Flybe has ceased trading.

“As a former franchise partner of Flybe, this will not impact on any flights and routes operated by Eastern Airways.

“Revised booking facilities on Eastern Airways services will be advised on EasternAirways.com, which includes the quick recovery on Aberdeen-Birmingham, Southampton-Manchester and Southampton-Newcastle routes.

“Eastern Airways remains fully committed to providing regional connectivity with business links to capital cities and industrial centres.”