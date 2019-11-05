Eastern Airways announces plans to reintroduce axed Aberdeen flights

Flights to the Welsh capital will again take off from Aberdeen under plans by a regional airline.

Eastern Airways has confirmed it will reintroduce a Flybe service linking Aberdeen with Cardiff.

The UK regional airline will offer 10 flights a week from Aberdeen, via Newcastle, from Monday, with tickets going on sale this Friday.

The flights will depart the Granite City at 11.55am, Monday to Thursday, and at 10.55am on Fridays.

Flights from Cardiff will depart at 10.20am, Monday to Friday.

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways’ general manager commercial and operations, said: “We are re-establishing a previous air link from Aberdeen to Cardiff aimed at the energy sector and growing leisure market, which will save time compared to lengthy ground transport options.”

Steven Marshall, head of airline marketing and development at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “Eastern Airways has served Aberdeen for over 20 years during which time it has operated vital domestic routes.

“We’re really pleased to see the return of the daily Cardiff service which will re-establish the north-east’s links with the Welsh capital.”