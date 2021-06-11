Easter Anguston Farm to reopen to support people with additional support needs

A north-east charity will reopen its beloved farm attraction this month to fund its work supporting those with additional support needs.

VSA will reopen Easter Anguston Farm, near Peterculter, to the public from June 25.

The farm offers visitors the chance to explore nature and see animals up close, but it primary focus is offering training for adults with learning disabilities and other support needs.

The farm has been closed since March last year and will initially only be open at weekends.

Last year, the charity launched its Save Easter Anguston Appeal, to help raise urgently needed funds to ensure the farm could reopen.

Kenneth Simpson, chief executive of VSA, said: “We are delighted to be in the position to welcome back families to Easter Anguston Farm.

“We will be opening to the general public from June 25, and initially, we will be open on weekends only, with the aim of us working towards returning to our regular operating hours in late fall.”

Offering support to people with ASN

EAF is a vital local resource that enables adults and children to experience a family day out, explore nature, see animals up close or have the opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and play in a range of interactive play zones.

The farm is comprised of 75 acres of arable land, used as a working farm, plus 20 acres of woodland which normally attracts over 20,000 visitors from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and beyond.

“Incredible” community support

Mr Simpson thanked the public for their continued support, adding: “We know how much the farm means to thousands of families who visit us each year.

“We would not be able to reopen had it not been for the incredible support we have received.

“To date, Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on us, and we would continue to ask for people to support us when they can.”

VSA supports more than 20,000 vulnerable people of all ages each year.

The charity supports a person’s physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing through a range of residential and outreach support services.