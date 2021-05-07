Early signs ‘encouraging’ for Tories in Banffshire and Banffshire Coast

A Scottish Conservative looking to claim the Banffshire and Buchan Coast seat from the SNP claims “things are looking good”.

Mark Findlater, an Aberdeenshire councillor for nine years, is looking to gain the north-east constituency, which has turned to his party in two Westminster elections since the last Scottish vote.

Tory sources told us they had been “encouraged” by the early signs, with counting underway at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

But it is understood now to be tightening up, with another party insider describing it as “neck and neck”.

The SNP’s Stewart Stevenson has retired, having held the seat since its creation in 2011 – leaving voters facing a new choice of MSP regardless.

I have been taking the count myself and it is looking good.” Mark Findlater

And Mr Findlater said it was a “two-horse race” between him and fellow councillor, Karen Adam.

“It’s as it was in the general election when (Conservative) David Duguid won, with more than 50% of the vote,” Mr Findlater said.

“I have been taking the count myself and it is looking good. There are votes from all sorts of areas within the constituency.

“We have been working really hard and I’ve been on from Boddam to Buckie, down to Rothiemay, Findochty and Gamrie – you name it.

“Infrastructure – bridges, roads, harbours – is a major concern because local authorities have been underfunded, short of our fair share in Aberdeenshire, the city or Moray.

“It shows, for example, in Aberdeenshire we have more than 1,300 bridges and we only have £1.7 million budget to cover it.”