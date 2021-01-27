Early-morning bus service returns after feedback from north-east passengers

Earlier services were to be introduced today on some north-east bus services following concerns from passengers.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Stagecoach is operating a reduced timetable.

However, passengers in Cruden Bay had raised concerns after the temporary withdrawal of early-morning journeys left them unable to reach Peterhead before 9am.

Now Stagecoach has introduced extra morning services in response to customer feedback.

A spokeswoman said: “There are a few minor adjustments being made to our Buchan services from January 27 based on customer feedback received since our new timetables were published.

“These adjustments include an additional journey to Collieston on service X63 as well as earlier journeys in Cruden Bay on service 61A.”

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith was among those to contact Stagecoach with his worries over the temporary withdrawal of the services.

He said: “I appreciate that with lockdown, less people are using public transport and Stagecoach must adjust its services accordingly.

“However, the feedback I have received indicates that there is a need for an earlier service into Peterhead serving Cruden Bay and Hatton than this new timetable provides.

“Stagecoach have been responsive over the past 10 months in ensuring such needs are fulfilled in other situations so I would be hopeful they will respond positively to the concerns expressed by local residents through myself.”