Early festive gift to help north-east firefighters train for crashes

North-east firefighters have been given an early Christmas present – their very own bus.

But Aberdeen crews will not be using the vehicle to get from A to B – instead it will help them train to respond to crashes involving large vehicles.

The bus was a donation from First Aberdeen and will take pride of place at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Portlethen Training Centre.

The bus was due to be scrapped by the team at First’s King Street depot but will now instead be repurposed for fire service training.

The firm’s depot engineering managet Michael Smith delivered the bus to the training centre and said he is thrilled to be able to help out the team who do so much for their community.

Mr Smith added: “First Aberdeen is delighted to be able to support and aid the training of local firefighters in Aberdeen and across the service through the donation of this bus.

“We are grateful for all the team do at the training centre for our local community.

“They train the operational firefighters who keep us all safe and it is a pleasure to work in partnership with the team whenever we can.”

The bus will help firefighters run drills in which a bus has been involved in a collision and must be made safe.