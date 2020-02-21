Early-bird owl Doodles surprises north-east animal rescue centre staff

A north-east animal rescue centre had a fluffy surprise this week.

Ellon-based animal rescue New Arc had an unexpected arrival two days ago when they were contacted by Town and Country Vets in Aberdeen.

The practice had come across a baby tawny owl, now named Doodles, that was found at the foot of a tree.

Doodles’ fellow owls are usually born between April and May when other animals such as mice are plentiful.

This early-bird, however, was born sometime in late January — months sooner than expected.

In a Facebook post, New Arc said: “They say the ‘early bird catches the worm’… but sadly this one is far too early and would be lucky to even get worms to eat.

“Normally we expect to see Tawny chicks arrive late April and May when voles and mice are more abundant.

“We have never heard of Tawny Owls in this part of the world being born this early, probably late January.

“Doodles will initially be hand fed until he can manage for himself when he will be transferred into an outside aviary.”