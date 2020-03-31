Early bird Doodles almost ready to fly free from north-east animal sanctuary

A baby tawny owl who was rescued by a north-east animal centre last month is almost ready for release.

The tiny bird was found sheltering by the base of a tree in February, and New Arc, an Ellon-based rescue facility, were concerned the owl would be easy prey.

Doodles was then nursed back to health by staff at the centre.

In an update on Facebook, New Arc said: “As you can see, Doodles has been transferred into a pre-release aviary and has now become an independent owl.

“Despite being hand raised Doodles will not entertain human interaction and will vacate the indoor part of the aviary should we dare to enter.

“Now feeding itself, loosing its baby fluff and able to fly with some control around the aviary we don’t think it will be long before a release occurs.”

However, the coronavirus crisis has impacted the impending release of the early-bird.

The statement continued: “We were originally hoping to release back to where Doodles was found, but with the current situation, and travel advice, the fact is that Doodles does not already have an established territory, so we have suitable options closer to home which are perfect for tawny owls.”

A release date has not been finalised but it’s hoped Doodles will be able to take to the skies as soon as the weather conditions are right.