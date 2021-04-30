Dyce Academy pupil finishes third in poetry contest

An Aberdeen school pupil has finished third in a poetry competition run by one of the leading universities in the world.

Dyce Academy youngster Ayra Ahmad took the third spot in Oxford University’s Christopher Tower Poetry Competition 2021.

The competition is open to students aged 16 to 18 who are studying anywhere in the UK.

Ayra, 17, placed third overall out of a huge amount of applicants and her poem, Victoria Street, was written as part of the competition theme The Key.

She said: “I am thrilled to be a winning poet. I had a wonderful time exploring the theme of The Key and composing the poem Victoria Street – I hope others find similar joy in reading it.”

Tower Poetry described the poem as “brilliant”, explaining how “the judges were fascinated” by it.

Ayra was awarded £500 in acknowledgement of her talents, and Dyce Academy’s English Department was awarded £150 to be put towards developing pupil engagement with poetry.

Faculty Head of the Dyce Academy’s English Department, Karen Leven said: “Ayra is a credit to our school and her family – well done. We are very proud of you.”