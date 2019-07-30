Dutch art gallery requests loan of painting from Aberdeen City Council collection

Proposals have been made for an Aberdeen council officer to accompany a work of art on loan to an international art gallery.

The More Museum in the Netherlands has asked Aberdeen City Council to borrow the Two Schoolgirls painting by James Cowie.

The museum, which opened its doors in 2015, wants to include the artwork in an exhibition called British Realist Painting, from September 14 until January 5 2020.

Councillors on the growth and resources committee have been asked to grant approval for a council officer to accompany the artwork to and from the museum.

They will consider the request when they meet on Wednesday.

The move would be at no expense to taxpayers as all loan costs are covered by the borrowing institution, according to a report to the committee.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the request shows the city’s art collection is “right up there” with the leading galleries. He added: “It shows the value of our collections.”

It is less than 100 days until the reopening of Aberdeen Art Gallery, which closed in 2015 for a £30 million revamp.