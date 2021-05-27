Duo led police on chase through Aberdeen before string of stolen items were discovered

Two men have been charged after cars and “treasured” wedding rings were pinched from homes in a multi-region crime spree.

A number of thefts perpetrated across the north-east and Tayside have led to a pair of men being arrested and appearing in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Officers engaged in a pursuit after being made aware of two cars that had been stolen from a property in Gladstone Gardens, Fettercairn at around 4.20am on May 26.

Police later tracked down the stolen vehicles at Craigievar Terrace, Garthdee, and Hazeldean Court, Hazlehead.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, where then arrested and charged in connection.

Following additional intelligence supplied by detectives from Aberdeen’s CID, officers arrested and charged the men in connection with other recent offences including housebreakings, sneak-in thefts and attempted thefts in Aberdeen and the Marykirk and Stracathro areas of Tayside.

A number of items that had been reported stolen were recovered by officers during the investigation, including three wedding rings.

Detective sergeant Scott McKay, said: “I am pleased that we were able to return the items to their owners, in particular the treasured wedding rings.

“These types of crimes can have a devastating impact on victims and their communities which is why tackling acquisitive crimes remains one of our top priorities.

“Please report any unusual or suspicious behaviour to police via 101, ideally at the time it occurs.”