North-east castle proves monster attraction for Godzilla

A feared reptilian monster has taken a break from destroying Tokyo – and has instead been enjoying a sightseeing tour of north-east landmarks.

American graphic artist Dea Poirier, 34, has a unique hobby of photoshopping Godzilla into breathtaking landscape photos – many featuring Scotland and, now, the north-east.

The so-called King of Monsters has been ‘spotted’ at popular sites such as Dunnottar Castle, Slains Castle and the Mains of Abergeldie.

Dea, who lives in Florida, said she first came up with the idea after growing sick of seeing the iconic character “in destructive scenarios”.

She said: “I decided to put up a picture online in a quiet landscape and a lot of people have liked it.

“I thought to myself maybe I would do more of these.”

Her most recent addition to the Godzilla In… collection is the picture series Godzilla in Aberdeenshire.

Dea said: “I loved the Aberdeenshire castles – they’re really gorgeous.

“I just think Scotland in general is absolutely scenic and it’s one of the places I’d love to go visit.

“The Aberdeenshire landscapes are really appealing and beautiful. They’re also very peaceful and I think there’s something interesting about taking Godzilla away from the destruction you normally see him in and putting him in these quiet locations.”

Since 2016, the Florida resident has been reimagining the monster in different landscapes across the globe, from the French Alps to Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park.

Some of her designs have received more than 60,000 views on the image social media platform Imgur.

Dea, who is also an author, said some of her favourite photoshop creations include the ones of Godzilla on the Isle of Skye and a fan request of Godzilla’s engagement to fellow Japanese monster Mothra.

She said: “I was asked to photoshop a proposal of Godzilla and Mothra and I thought that was pretty funny – it’s just silly.

“I have seen the pictures go viral a couple of times and people will message me on Twitter asking if I made them.

“The reception has been really good from people and my husband thinks it’s amazing.”

She added: “It’s just something fun I do and it’s great to see other people enjoying them too.

“If it brings a smile to someone then that’s great.”

To follow Dea’s artwork visit www.facebook.com/GodzillaPhotoshops/