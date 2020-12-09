Dunes near Donald Trump’s north-east golf course lose their protected status

Dunes near Donald Trump’s north-east golf course have lost their status as a nationally important protected wildlife site.

Parts of the area on Foveran Links will no longer be considered a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

This is due to the construction of the Trump International Golf course on the dune system at nearby Menie Estate.

NatureScot made this decision following a formal consultation on the future on the SSSI.

“There is now no longer a reason to protect the dunes at Menie as they do not include enough of the special, natural features for which they were designated.” Eileen Stuart, NatureScot’s interim director of nature and climate change.

The controversial construction of Trump International

NatureScot previously objected to the controversial construction of the course, alongside other conservation bodies, saying it would cause “unjustified damage” to the SSSI.

However, the Scottish Government overruled them and granted planning permission for the multi-million-pound estate.

NatureScot and the landowners have been holding discussions about the impact of the development since 2016 and this decision comes after a three-month stakeholder consultation period that started in June 2019.

Trump International can appeal the decision by December 18.

‘No longer a reason to protect the dunes’

Eileen Stuart, NatureScot’s interim director of nature and climate change said: “There is now no longer a reason to protect the dunes at Menie as they do not include enough of the special, natural features for which they were designated.

“Trump International Golf Links Scotland has undertaken to deliver nature conservation management on the golf course and we value the work they have done to protect the remaining rare habitats and the rare plants on their site however they no longer have sufficient scientific interest to merit special protection.”

Foveran Links SSI was previously described as a high-quality example of a sand dune system characteristic of the north-east of Scotland.

It was exceptionally important due to a wide variety of coastal landforms and processes.

The site’s most praised features included its dune habitats, and it’s dynamic sand dune system.

The remaining reduced SSSI at Foveran Links will be merged with the adjacent Sands of Forvie and Ythan Estuary SSSI next year.

Reaction

Aberdeenshire Democratic Independent and Green Group councillor Martin Ford used his casting vote at a committee meeting to block Trump’s resort application in 2007.

© EVENING EXPRESS

He criticised the Scottish Government for their “failure to protect” the beautiful landscape.

Mr Ford said: “The decision by the Scottish Government to approve Mr Trump’s vandalism of the SSSI at Menie was and remains a disgrace.

“The failure to protect this amazing and beautiful wild landscape for future generations is shameful.

“I believe we have a duty to protect the natural world on which we all depend.

“There was an inevitability about the loss of SSSI status once Mr Trump got planning permission, just as there was about the non-delivery of the economic and jobs boost Mr Trump boasted he would deliver. Mr Trump’s claims were never plausible and should not have been believed by the Scottish Government or anyone else.

“We have allowed an irreplaceable natural area to be destroyed but only got a tiny fraction of the economic and jobs benefits promised. Far from being a draw for tourism, our association with Mr Trump is an embarrassment.

“If we cannot protect our own remaining natural areas, we have no moral authority to press others, for example, to preserve tropical rain forest. The Scottish Government has made commitments on nature ranging from biodiversity to tackling climate change. Those commitments are only meaningful if they are reflected in the Government’s policies and practice.”

Trump International has been contacted for comment.