Dunes near Donald Trump’s north-east golf course lose their protected status

Dunes near Donald Trump’s north-east golf course have lost their status as a nationally important protected wildlife site.

Parts of the area on Foveran Links will no longer be considered a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

This is due to the construction of the Trump International Golf course on the dune system at nearby Menie Estate.

NatureScot made this decision following a formal consultation on the future on the SSSI.

The agency previously objected to the controversial construction of the course, alongside other conservation bodies, saying it would cause “unjustified damage” to the SSSI.

However, the Scottish Government overruled them and granted planning permission for the multi-million-pound estate.

NatureScot and the landowners have been holding discussions about the impact of the development since 2016 and this decision comes after a three-month stakeholder consultation period that started in June 2019.

Trump International can appeal the decision by December 18.

Eileen Stuart, NatureScot’s interim director of nature and climate change said: “There is now no longer a reason to protect the dunes at Menie as they do not include enough of the special, natural features for which they were designated.

“Trump International Golf Links Scotland has undertaken to deliver nature conservation management on the golf course and we value the work they have done to protect the remaining rare habitats and the rare plants on their site however they no longer have sufficient scientific interest to merit special protection.”

Foveran Links SSI was previously described as a high-quality example of a sand dune system characteristic of the north-east of Scotland.

It was exceptionally important due to a wide variety of coastal landforms and processes.

The site’s most praised features included its dune habitats, and it’s dynamic sand dune system.

The remaining reduced SSSI at Foveran Links will be merged with the adjacent Sands of Forvie and Ythan Estuary SSSI next year.