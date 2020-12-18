Aberdeen retailer delivering boxes of joy to care homes and primary schools

Care home residents and primary school pupils in Aberdeen have been given a festive boost after receiving gifts as part of a retailer’s Christmas campaign.

The Dunelm store at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park has been part of the Delivering Joy project.

For the last few weeks, customers have been able to pick up a tag from the shop which features a wish list of items from people in care homes or youngsters at schools.

The tags did not include names, only the person’s age and the items they would like to receive.

They then are asked to fill a shoebox with goods with a minimum value of £10 and these are handed back to the store.

All of the boxes had to be returned to the city store by December 11.

In Aberdeen, 11 locations were part of the project and yesterday the Christmas shoeboxes were delivered by Dunelm Aberdeen deputy manager Mark Johnson and his colleague Alison McDonald.

They spent five hours dropping off the goodies at Laurels Lodge, Maryfield West, Eastleigh Nursing Home, Cowdray Club, Persley Castle, Hamewith, Summerhill, Eventide, Jesmond Care Home, Muirfield Primary and Dyce Primary.

Mark, 36, said: “We contacted care homes and schools in Aberdeen about getting involved in our Delivering Joy campaign.

“We put in a sheet for the different places and people wrote down what they would like in the boxes.

“We put the tags in the store and whatever the residents or pupils wanted our customers would get it for them.

“In the end, we had 130 shoeboxes with different items in them. A lot of the care home residents ended up with music in their boxes by the likes of Cliff Richard.

“We have now delivered them and it went really well and it took about five hours to get all of the stuff out to people.

“All of the deliveries were made at the front doors of the care homes or schools because we are not allowed inside.

“Overall across the UK, we had £16,000 boxes in total.”

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership Chief officer Sandra McLeod said: “This is such a heart-warming Christmas initiative by Dunelm in what has been a very difficult year for care homes and their residents.

“I want to pay tribute to the store and to their customers who donated so generously and I’m sure the gifts will be much appreciated by the many residents who will benefit.”