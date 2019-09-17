Dundee Oor Wullie auction raises almost £240,000 for charity – and Aberdeen’s auction is tonight

There was bucketloads of fun as the auction of the Oor Wullie statues got off to a flying start.

Sculptures from Tayside went under the hammer raising £239,000 for charity last night at the Dundee Rep Theatre.

The highest grossing statue was Full o’Beans, which was housed at Discovery Point over the summer. It went for an impressive £16,000, causing rapturous applause in the room.

Fans of the popular DC Thomson character in the north-east will get their own chance to buy a statue tonight.

The auction is to take place at Thainstone Mart, and will be headed up by Inverurie-based ANM Group and its auctioneers Alan Hutcheon, Mark Barrack, Alan Donald and Colin Slessor.

As well as the statues from Aberdeen and Inverurie, the Highland ones – on display in Inverness – will be auctioned off alongside the north-east group.

It takes place from 7.30pm-9.30pm with money raised going to the Archie Foundation.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Members of the public have been thanked by the charity’s boss for taking part in the sculpture trail throughout the summer.

David Wood, chief executive of the Archie Foundation, said: “We are beyond delighted with the outcome of last night’s auction in Tayside.

“It was a bittersweet farewell as we have grown to love each sculpture, but the generosity shown will allow us to make a tremendous difference to the lives of local sick children and their families.

“We now eagerly anticipate tonight’s auction where we will see all Grampian and Highland sculptures auctioned off at Thainstone.

“There is still time to register to come along or bid online if you are interested in buying a sculpture.

“The incredible public, local businesses and of course our sponsors, have made all of this possible.

“Tonight will mark the very end of Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail for us, but the beginning of something just as wonderful, as The Archie Foundation moves forward with a wealth of ongoing support.”