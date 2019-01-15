Dumped signs claims blasted by Aberdeen bar boss

The boss of an Aberdeen pub today told of his fury after being accused of fly-tipping.

Ally Gray took over the Gilcomston Bar on Gilcomston Steps, Aberdeen, last March after it had been closed for six months.

Pictures have emerged online of a pile of rubbish dumped in Grandholm by the River Don – including two signs showing the bar’s name.

Several people posted comments accusing the bar’s managers of fly-tipping – but Mr Gray has hit back, while the team that previously ran the pub have also denied responsibility.

Mr Gray, who is the pub’s leaseholder, said: “The captain of one of our pool teams showed me the pictures and I was absolutely raging.

“It has made me furious, frustrated and sad all at the same time.

“Since I reopened the pub in March, I have brought in two pool teams and a darts team and I’ve brought in occasional live music and karaoke.

“It’s a really good atmosphere at the pub.

“Why would anyone think that I would undermine all that good work by dumping rubbish? Even if someone was foolish enough to do that, why would anyone want to embarrass themselves by dumping signs that have the pub’s name on it?

“I do not know who is to blame, but what I can say is it is 100% nothing to do with me.”

Mr Gray, who has worked in the licensed trade for more than 30 years, posted a message on Facebook denying allegations he was responsible for dumping the rubbish.

He said he has complained to Aberdeen City Council about the fly-tipping.

The council said it has now removed the rubbish after receiving complaints from several residents.

The pile also included furnishings and electrical equipment.

The pub’s previous management team ran the venue between July 2016 and September 2017.

One of the team, Gwen Sutherland, said: “The signs do not come from the time we were managing directors.”

The signs feature offers related to a quiz night on Thursdays and competition prizes.

Ms Sutherland added: “We did not feature those offers.

“Even though we’re not involved with the bar anymore, it meant a lot to us.

“It was a good little bar and we really enjoyed running it.”

Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds said: “Fly-tipping has been a problem in the past at the River Don, but I thought we had it under control.

“People buy houses in that area because of the river, not so they could have stuff just dumped there.”