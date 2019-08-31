Event examining north-east tourist attraction

An event is to be held at a tourist attraction examining the surrounding landscape.

Duff House in Banff will host two study days on September 19 and 20 examining the attraction and its landscape setting.

It will explore how it has been shaped through art, travel and landscape design from 1770 to the present day.

Tickets are available online and from Duff House.

They are priced at £15 for non-members of Historic Environment Scotland and £13.50 for members.

Tea, coffee and lunch is included, along with six illustrated lectures by experts.