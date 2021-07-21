Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Duck, duck, duck, duck… books! Moray mobile library visited by four feathered friends

By Craig Munro
21/07/2021, 5:16 pm Updated: 21/07/2021, 5:40 pm
The ducklings in the library today. Picture from Moray Council Libraries and Information Services
Moray mobile library has been visited by some unlikely book-lovers – a small group of ducklings.

The four young birds had a look around the facility earlier today, as it went travelling around the Drybridge area.

A member of staff took a picture of the brood and posted it on social media, where it has been causing a bit of a stir.

The mobile library offers free access to books to people in Moray who may live too far from a permanent library building, or who are unable to visit one for another reason.

Having welcomed in human bookworms as well as ducklings just south of Buckie today, the library will travel over to serve people in Grange and Abbeyvale Nursing Home in Elgin tomorrow.