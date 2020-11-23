Video: Duchess of York spreading Christmas cheer in north-east village

The Duchess of York is helping to spread Christmas cheer by encouraging children in the north-east to write to Santa.

Sarah Ferguson is encouraging youngsters in Kemnay to write to Father Christmas and post their letters in a special postbox in the town.

Kemnay Farm Shop owner, Michelle Clark, 51, set up the festive letterbox in her store and hopes the initiative will help to raise spirits during a difficult time.

She said: “The Duchess recorded a special message for us to promote a Santa letterbox we have at the shop.

“The kids can come and post their letters to Santa and hopefully they will get a response.

“It’s just a way of trying to cheer people up and give children some sense of normality during the pandemic.”

It is the second time Sarah Ferguson has been in touch with children living in the Garioch area this year.

Addressing youngsters in the north-east in the recording, the Duchess said: “Hello everybody out there in Aberdeenshire. It’s lovely to talk to you again.

“It’s that time of year again and Father Christmas will be coming so you need to get your letters in.

“Write your letters to Father Christmas and post them in the mailbox at Kemnay Farm Shop so that Santa can receive them before December 18.

“Please remember to include your name and address.”

She then reads the children a story from a book called The Twelve Days of Kindness.

Earlier this year, the Duchess of York sent a generous £1,100 donation to the farm shop after hearing about the efforts of hard-working staff feeding pupils during lockdown.

It came after Michelle starting cooking up large batches of food to help out local families after all the schools closed down.

Michelle has been living in Kemnay for many years and wanted to help out local families who may be struggling during the lockdown.

She started up making up 30 food packs five days a week, which soon increased to 70.

When the Duchess of York became aware of all the work staff at the shop were doing, she was keen to help out.

She sent donations of shortbread and yoghurt for the children and also money which helped pay for several weeks of lunches.

And the children received special recipe packs delivered to their homes with ingredients to make up strawberry mice and chocolate crispy cakes.

Michelle said the Duchesses’ support has been “fantastic” for the local area.

She added: “We’re just a small shop in the middle of a village and to get support from somebody in the royal family is brilliant.

“It’s been fantastic to have her support. It’s been really good not only for the shop but also for the village too.”

A spokesperson for the Duchess of York said: “The Duchess is so happy to help bring some Christmas magic and joy to the children of Kemnay.

“I know how much it has meant to the Duchess to be in contact with the community of Kemnay in recent months and she looks forward to continuing the friendship in the future.”