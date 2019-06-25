Tuesday, June 25th 2019 Show Links
Duchess of Rothesay tours Evening Express and Original 106 offices during visit to Aberdeen

by Callum Main
25/06/2019, 3:40 pm
Camilla during her visit to the Aberdeen Journals office
The Duchess of Rothesay this afternoon visited the Evening Express newsroom in Aberdeen city centre.

During a visit to the city Camilla was given a tour of the Marischal Square office and Original 106’s new studios.

Camilla in the new Original 106 studio

It was Camilla’s final engagement of the day, which saw her earlier visit veterans charity HorseBack UK in Aboyne and Maggie’s Aberdeen – a charity she is the president of – which is based at the city’s royal infirmary.

